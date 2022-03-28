CIRCLEVILLE — A plethora of local students have made strides in academics at their chosen universities.
In Rochester, New York, Matt Gebhart, of Canal Winchester, was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester. Gebhart is in the biomedical engineering program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean's list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
In northern Ohio, Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2021 term.
Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.
The Bluffton University student from the local area of Pickaway County named to the dean’s list is:
• Trinity Borgman, of Orient.
In southwest Ohio, the following students were named to the dean's list at Cedarville University for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• Emma Clifton, of Ashville, majoring in nursing;
• Alicea Coyan, of Canal Winchester, majoring in worship;
• Collin Crego, of Orient, majoring in BS physics;
• Abigail Hall, of Orient, majoring in molecular biology;
• Rachel Nelson, of Groveport, majoring in social studies educ-integrated;
• Karoline Pees, of Ashville, majoring in allied health;
• Taylor Ross, of Canal Winchester, majoring in forensic science;
• Halley Stone, of Circleville, majoring in primary (P-5) education, special education-intervnt special.
The following students were named to the dean's List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• Grant Dupler, of Amanda, majoring in mechanical engineering;
• Jenna Lawless, of Mt. Sterling, majoring in nursing;
• Caleb Pees, of Ashville, majoring in civil engineering;
• Anna Varney, of Amanda, majoring in psychology.
In Oxford, Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement Dec. 10, 2021.
• Charles Aden, of Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal studies.
• Alex Tillapaugh of Amanda, graduated with a Master of Arts degree in biology.