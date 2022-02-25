CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm Local School District has announced their 2022-23 kindergarten registration guidelines.
Please call the school your child will attend to schedule a registration and screening appointment.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022 to be eligible for kindergarten.
Laurelville Elementary
740-332-2021
Registration and screening by appointment on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Pickaway Elementary
740-474-3877
Registration and screening by appointment on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Washington Elementary
740-474-2851
Registration and screening by appointment on Friday, April 1, 2022.
If you do not know the school attendance area in which you reside, please call Logan Elm's transportation department at 740-477-7477.
Please bring the following documents to your appointment:
• Birth Certificate
• Immunization record
• Student’s Social Security card
• Parent identification — driver’s license, state photo ID or passport
• Proof of residency: Signed rental agreement, rent receipt with address, mortgage documents, deed, property tax statement, or utility bill showing service address.
If living with someone else, please bring a statement from owner/renter of home and proof of residency for owner/renter. If homeless, please let us know when you arrive for your appointment.
• Custody papers (if applicable). Custodial parent/residential parent for school enrollment purposes must be reside in Logan Elm School District and is responsible for completing the enrollment process.
Prior to your registration appointment, please complete Logan Elm’s online student registration:
1. Go to: loganelm.org/NewStudentEnrollment.aspx
2. Click on the link indicated to complete online registration. The link will take you to the Infinite Campus Online Registration site.
3. Select “2022-2023 School Year.”
4. Follow the directions to begin the registration process.
5. Be sure to click the "Submit" button at the end of the process.
6. If you need assistance completing the online registration, please call the school.