Student athletes recognized
Logan Elm High School student athletes recently completed the winter season, with several students being recognized for their outstanding achievement. Logan Elm High School also had one team and three individuals qualify for the OHSAA State Tournament.
• MSL Player of the Year: Bryce Baltzer — MSL Player of the Year — boys' bowling
• First Team MSL: Blane Holzschuh — wrestling; Gavin Hoover — wrestling; Julia Kitchen — girls' bowling; Bryce Baltzer — boys' bowling; Tanner Holbert — boys' basketball; Braylen Baker — boys' basketball
• AP All SE District/District 14: Tanner Holbert — first team; Braylen Baker — second team
• OHSAA State Tournament: Boys' bowling team — Bryce Baltzer, Lance Berard, Jonathan Boltenhouse, Jude Braun, Samuel Braun, Simon Cameron, Theron Fissel, Matthew Fullen, Owen Hartranft, Braden Sabine
• Swimming: Lindsey Bright
• Indoor track: Tayla Tootle, Annie Karshner
Logan Elm FFA Members awarded State Degrees
Nine members of the Logan Elm FFA chapter have been awarded their State Degree. The State FFA Degree is the second-highest level that can be achieved as an FFA member.
This step in the FFA Degree System encourages students to grow and achieve personally toward establishing themselves in an agricultural career. Congratulations to the new State Degree recipients!
McDowell eighth-grade experiences "Real Money. Real World."
McDowell eighth-grade students recently participated in "Real Money.Real World," a financial planning and budgeting simulation.
"Real Money.Real World." (RMRW) is a youth-focused financial literacy program from Ohio State University Extension. Real Money.Real World. is fun and distinctive because it includes an interactive spending simulation that provides the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those made by 27-year-old adults.
As a program of Ohio State University Extension, the most preferred and successful RMRW programs are partnerships of the county OSU Extension office, the school and the business community.
RMRW has three parts: four preparatory classroom lessons; a hands-on budget management and decision-making spending simulation; and a post-session evaluation of spending choices made during the simulation.
Logan Elm appreciates PickawayWorks for assisting in planning and presenting Real Money.Real World. and they would like to thank the community members who participated in the budget management simulation.
Students go back to the '70s for Decade Dance
This year's Decades Dance hosted by the Logan Elm High School Student Union was a great success. The theme for this year's dance was the 1970's and the more than 100 students who attended really played their part.
They dressed for the 70's with fringed leather vests, flowers in their hair, psychedelic prints, wide-tab collared shirts, and white platform boots.
Students danced to music from Queen and ABBA, to The Eagles and Jimi Hendrix. Mr. Bennett taught the kids how to do the Electric Slide.
Thanks goes out to Mrs. Stulley and the student union for organizing the dance, decorating the high school gym and providing some tasty baked goods for refreshments.
Athletic fields improvement debuts this spring
In cooperation with the Logan Elm Athletic Boosters, improvements have been made to the high school baseball and softball diamonds. Improvements included new and larger backstops with block and brick foundations, improved drainage and new scoreboards.
The Logan Elm Athletic Department is seeking sponsorship for its new softball scoreboard. The ad space is to be 2’x16’ and sponsors' ads or logos are to be placed directly on the scoreboard.
For more ad information, contact Eric Karshner by email (eric.karshner@loganelm.org), or phone (740-474-7503) to express interest or if you have questions.