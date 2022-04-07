School counselors provide lessons in self-regulation
From a Logan Elm School Counselor: As a school counselor during what has been referred to as "pandemic fatigue" and "COVID exhaustion," anger and the underlying emotions — anxiety being at the forefront, have made this school year more mind-boggling and at times, feeling at a loss.
With tools to use for the well-being of staff and students with every scenario that can occur on any given day fluctuates. As resilient as one can be (especially our students), the design of my March classroom lessons was created with the intent to leave students feeling in control of their emotions and more importantly, how they react to different situations that may arise.
This month, I decided to really hit hard on introducing a variety of strategies to help students self-regulate with what we call "uncomfortable" feelings.
As this is not a new topic to our elementary group, my goal was to have students feel that they have multiple tools or strategies to try. This is key when working with younger people due to the fact that they may not understand the ‘why’ behind their feelings.
These uncomfortable feelings — sadness, anger, nervousness, just to name a few — are normal to experiences, but at times can seem overwhelming.
I constantly reiterate to my students that every feeling is okay to experience, but that we don’t want to spend too much time getting stuck in them. Here are a few things we did in the lesson pictured:
• Deep breathing with the help of visuals (flower and leaf pages). Students practiced inhaling by pretending to smell a flower and exhaling by pretending to blow a leaf off the palm of their hand.
They also had papers to trace with their finger that had petals of a flower and the outline of a leaf, both focusing on those deep breathing skills.
• The 5-4-3-2-1 technique of grounding. One particular student caught on right away that this involves using all five of our senses when taking slow, focused breaths.
Students were asked to find five things they could see, four things they could feel (touch), three things they could hear, two things they could smell, and one thing they could taste.
• The use of I-statements. I demonstrated this with a paper they took home by using an I-Statement with two students in the room. This taught students how to assertively share their feelings when faced with a challenging situation involving another person.
• Last but not least, students practiced yoga! With the lights dimmed and meditation music playing in the background, students used their deep breathing skills and learned several yoga poses.
It was astonishing to see how calm they were and how quickly they picked up on being able to demonstrate the poses at any given time.
My mission is to always put importance on the social and emotional health of our students, which is thankfully being recognized more so than ever. Our students aren’t only learning, but succeeding with resiliency at such a strange and difficult time.
What a blessing it is to learn from those you’re there to teach and support.
Written by Tahnee Grube, Logan Elm School Counselor
McDowell Middle School Winter Awards Assembly
McDowell Middle School's winter awards assembly was held on March 11, 2022. Mr. King presented awards to students who achieved honor roll for the second quarter and students who were recognized through the PBIS "Be A Brave" Program.
Mr. Dropsey presented awards to students who participated in winter sports — girls' basketball, boys' basketball, cheerleading, and wrestling.
News from LEHS' Educators Rising Chapter
With the help of a state grant, the high school created a chapter of Educators Rising for students who are considering a career in education.
It currently has 15 members and is led by Ms. King and Mrs. Sykes. One main project they completed was buying books for every first grader at Pickaway Elementary. They read the books to the students, ate lunch with them and played games during recess. They all enjoyed this!
This month, six members went to Capital University for the state conference. Three of those students competed in competitions, including Addison Smith (K-3 literature), Karlie Gray (interactive bulletin board) and Julia Weller (creative talk — TED talk).
They all did amazing and it is exciting to share that Weller earned third place in the state, which will allow her to go on to nationals this summer and compete!
During the conference, they enjoyed activities such as speakers, listening to competitions, an escape room, and a college fair. The club is looking forward to expanding its membership next year and going back to the state conference.
Dramatic Braves spring production
Logan Elm Dramatic Braves are performed "Arsenic and Old Lace" on April 1, 2, and 3 in the auditorium of McDowell Middle School.