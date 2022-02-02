YMCA Childcare Survey for 2022-2023
The Pickaway YMCA is exploring the possibility of providing before/after school childcare for Logan Elm students in grades K-8 for the 2022-2023 school year.
Parents/Guardians are asked to complete a survey at https://tinyurl.com/5n8537hd if they may be interested in using this program for before- and/or after-school childcare next school year.
McDowell art students stay creative
McDowell 7th-grade art students, under the instruction or Robyn Helsel, recently completed a unit on using nature as inspiration. Using clay, beads and wire, the students created hanging ornamental art with birds as their inspiration.
LEHS celebrates International Day of Acceptance
Logan Elm High School staff and students celebrated International Day of Acceptance on Jan. 20 by wearing buttons in support of students with disabilities.
The day is sponsored by 3E Love, a unity brand promoting personal acceptance as the avenue to living a full life. Their credo of “Embrace. Educate. Empower.” has been created to change the perception of disability in individuals and society at large.
New opportunities for LEHS students
Educators Rising
Educators Rising is a group of high school students who plan to continue their education after high school and become teachers. The group is funded through a grant and mentored by high school teachers Holly King and Christina Sykes.
They purchased books for 1st-grade students at Pickaway Elementary. They will visit with these students, read with the students, eat lunch, play with them at recess, and then present each student with a copy of "Pete the Cat and the Snow Daze."
New communications course
LEHS is offering a new elective this year titled "Technology and Communications," taught by Katie Piacentini. This class will provide students with a basis for a clear understanding of communication strategies through standard and digital tools.
Students will develop and strengthen presentation skills and make logical fact-based arguments. They will create podcasts, debate in class, research topics that are personally intriguing, and explore other communication projects and speeches using various media.
Construction update
Construction of the new PK-12 building continues, despite the winter weather!
Recently, construction activities included completing the setting of joists and deck in the PK-5 area and pouring the second floor, along with constructing interior non-bearing walls. In the 6-12 area, structural steel and bar joists are being set.
In the front entry and office area, CMU bearing walls are being completed. In the technology, vocational and innovation area, the area is being prepared for slab pour, which will take place when weather permits.
In site preparation and work, underground plumbing and electrical work is being done and water lines are being brought into the building.