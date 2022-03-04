Salt Creek Intermediate student scientists
The students of Ms. Huysman’s science class at Salt Creek Intermediate were excited to learn how the three states of matter impacted foam during an experiment.
Ms. Huysman showed the steps to the students before providing the materials for the experiment. Students were tasked with adding chemicals into a cup, in a certain order, to obtain the desired chemical reaction.
As the students began mixing the chemicals together, the reaction caused a foam that expanded. Students were excited to see the chemical and thermal changes that took place during the experiment.
Elementary students enjoy math exemplars
For the past five years, K-5 math teachers in Logan Elm's district have been using math exemplars in their classroom as part of their math instruction.
Math exemplars are engaging math tasks, aligned to the state math standards and math practices. These math tasks allow teachers to teach and assess problem solving skills with real-world problems. Important collaboration skills are promoted as students normally complete exemplars with a partner or small group.
Exemplars also require the use of critical thinking skills, reasoning and oral and written communication skills. Exemplars allow for differentiation within a math classroom and are typically graded using a rubric.
The students love working on exemplars and persevere with classmates to find solutions to the problems.
2022-2023 kindergarten registration
Logan Elm announced the kindergarten registration process for students entering kindergarten in 2022-2023. Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022 to be eligible for kindergarten.
Please call the school your child will attend to schedule a registration and screening appointment.
Laurelville Elementary
740-332-2021
Registration and screening by appointment on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Pickaway Elementary
740-474-3877
Registration and screening by appointment on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Washington Elementary
740-474-2851
Registration and screening by appointment on Friday, April 1, 2022.
If you do not know the school attendance area in which you reside, please call Logan Elm's transportation department at 740-477-7477. Please bring the following documents to your appointment:
• Birth certificate
• Immunization record
• Student’s Social Security card
• Parent identification — driver’s license, state photo ID or passport.
• Custody papers (if applicable). Custodial parent/residential parent for school enrollment purposes must be reside in Logan Elm School District and is responsible for completing the enrollment process.
• Proof of residency: signed rental agreement, rent receipt with address, mortgage documents, deed, property tax statement, or utility bill showing service address. If living with someone else, please bring a statement from owner/renter of home and proof of residency for owner/renter.
If homeless, please let us know when you arrive for your appointment.
Prior to your registration appointment, please complete Logan Elm’s online student registration. Go to loganelm.org/NewStudentEnrollment.aspx, click on the link indicated to complete online registration.
The link will take you to the Infinite Campus Online Registration site. Select “2022-2023 School Year.” Follow the directions to begin the registration process.
Be sure to click the "Submit" button at the end of the process!
If you need assistance completing the online registration, please call one of the schools.
2022-2023 preschool applications
Applications for the 2022-2023 preschool classes are now being accepted.
Students must reside with their custodial parent/guardian in the Logan Elm Local School District. Logan Elm does not accept “Open Enrollment” preschool students.
Completing an application does not guarantee enrollment or a place in the preschool program as the district is required to prioritize enrollment for students who meet certain criteria.
For more information and to complete the online application, please visit www.loganelm.org/Preschool.
If you are unable to access the online information and application, please contact Marsha Waidelich, director, Student and Support Services, 740-477-4451 or 740-474-7501, ext. 1113.