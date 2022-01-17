Bus safety tips for winter weather
During the winter months, there are some extra precautions parents and students may take to keep safe while being transported to and from school!
Be ready: Please be ready and watching for your bus at least five minutes prior to your scheduled pick-up time. Drivers may be start their routes a few minutes early to allow for extra travel time if road conditions are not ideal.
Be patient: Drivers will be extra cautious if the road conditions are not ideal and may run a few minutes late.
Be prepared: Wear a coat, hat and gloves when the weather is cold. You cannot predict when conditions or traffic may make your route longer than normal, so you'll want to be dressed to stay warm!
Be careful: Walk slowly and carefully to the bus. Use the handrail when entering and exiting the bus; the steps may be slippery!
Be safe: Please have an adult or older sibling visible (at doorway) when elementary students are dropped off, so the driver knows someone is at home. Contact your student's school office if you want your child dropped off without the driver verifying an adult or older sibling is at home.
Follow Logan Elm Local School District on Twitter (@loganelmschools) for announcements regarding closings and delays.
As a reminder, students should wear a mask when riding the school bus.
Logan Elm Board of Education sets meeting dates for 2022
The Logan Elm Board of Education met on Monday, Jan. 0, 2022 for the annual organizational meeting. Debbie Shaw was elected president and Michael Linton was elected vice-president while Matt Kim took the Oath of Office as a newly elected member.
The Board established the following meeting dates for this year:
• Feb. 4, 2022
• March 14, 2022
• April 11, 2022
• May 9, 2022
• June 27, 2022
• July 18, 2022
• Aug. 8, 2022
• Sept. 12, 2022
• Oct. 10, 2022
• Nov. 14, 2022
• Dec. 12, 2022
All meetings are scheduled to take place at McDowell Middle School (library or commons) and will begin at 6 p.m. To view meeting agendas and other information about the board of education, please visit their webpage.
Novelis donates to LEHS technology and communication class
Novelis, in Ashville, has purchased podcasting equipment for Logan Elm High School's technology and communication class. Instructor Katie Piacentini, accepted the equipment on Jan. 12.
The class will begin on Jan. 18, 2022, and students in the class are to be creating a podcast about what is going on at the high school with interviews and information about sports, academics and the arts.
We are very thankful for Novelis' investment in our students at Logan Elm.
Logan Elm FFA news
The Logan Elm FFA Chapter completed several community services projects.
In November, members helped serve a meal to the veterans in our community at AMVETS. The students enjoyed serving the veterans and listening to their stories.
In December, the chapter collected food for the Laurelville Kids Club and made it a contest between the classes in the school. The winning first-period class earned donuts. They also collected monetary donations to purchase other items that were needed.
LEHS Band of Pride completes successful marching season
On Sunday evening, Nov. 8, the band gave their strongest performance of the season at OMEA State Marching Band Finals! The Band of Pride was awarded an overall superior rating for their efforts.
This is the highest honor available to marching bands in Ohio. This is the 13th time in the last 14 years that the band has been rated superior at OMEA State Marching Band Finals. The Band of Pride was thrilled to be able to participate in the state marching band finals again, as the event was canceled in 2020.
The Band of Pride also attended the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Nov. 12. This is the 11th consecutive year the band has performed among 90 of America’s top marching band programs!
The band gave one of their strongest performances of the season in Indianapolis! Participating bands come from all over the United States and many of the bands enrolled in this event come from schools with 3000-4000+ students.
The band is currently preparing for solo and ensemble adjudicated events, as well as large group (concert band) district competition.
McDowell students study erosion
McDowell science students recently studied erosion and focused on the Grand Canyon, which is probably the most famous landform in the world formed by erosion.
Students worked collaboratively in small groups to study pictures, maps and online videos and then created a diagram on how erosion by the Colorado River formed the Grand Canyon.