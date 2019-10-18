CIRCLEVILLE — While trying to address standards to prepare students for the state’s end-of-course exam, the human side of history is sometimes forgotten. Two local 18th century re-enactors spent most of the day on Sept. 13 speaking to groups of Logan Elm High School sophomores about the tools and techniques used by surveyors who helped chart land in the northwest territory.
Tony Holbrook and Joe Forte are members of the Brigade of the American Revolution Department of the Geographer, a national organization of re-enactors. They spoke about the Land Ordinance of 1785, which allowed Ohio and the rest of the northwest territory to be divided, mapped and settled.
Dressed in period clothing, Holbrook and Forte showed students measuring chains, several original documents and original pieces of equipment, including a 299-year-old compass.
“While we are one of the many people who have purchased this equipment through the ages, we find ourselves not owners, but caretakers,” Holbrook said.
“We pride ourselves in knowing if we do our jobs correctly, then these items will be handed down to future generations to be admired.”
Students had learned about both the Land Ordinance and the Northwest Ordinance, which created governance for the land that became Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
“When talking with students about how land in this area was split up and settled, students had asked about how they would have created accurate maps in this rugged terrain,” said John Fike, American History and Government teacher at Logan Elm.
“Having these gentlemen come in and actually show students the equipment these surveyors would have used is invaluable.”
Submitted by Matthew Forte