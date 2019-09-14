CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm Local School District is pleased to announced it received an overall grade of “B” on the 2019 Local Report Card. Local Report Cards for the 608 school districts in Ohio were released by the Ohio Department of Education on September 12. Only five percent of the districts in Ohio earned an overall grade of “A” and 28 percent of the districts earned a “B.”
The Local Report Card, generated by the Ohio Department of Education, looks at a variety of measures to determine the final overall grade for the districts. Three of those measures, Progress, Gap Closing, and Graduation Rate were strong areas for the Logan Elm Local School District.
In the area of Progress, which looks closely at growth all students are making based on their past performances, Logan Elm earned an “A” for the third year in a row. This shows that at Logan Elm, students are exceeding the expected yearly growth as they move from one grade to the next.
Gap Closing, which shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for groups of students in Math, English Language Arts, and Graduation, rose from a “B “ to an “A” in 2019. The Graduation Rate component grade was a “B”.
Curriculum Director Amy Colburn said, “While the report card doesn’t tell the whole story, it is rewarding to see the work our teachers and paraprofessionals do be validated. The A in Progress shows the learning taking place in our schools is helping all students be prepared to reach their goals. This could include graduation, passing exams for industry credentialing, scoring well on the military’s ASVAB Test, or earning an ACT score which will open doors to universities.”
Superintendent Tim Williams said, “I am extremely proud the District received a “B” from the Ohio Department of Education for the second year in a row. The recognition is due to the hard work of our staff, students and community. We will celebrate our successes but continue to work on areas where we need to improve. My ultimate goal is to provide all students with a quality education and positive experiences while attending Logan Elm Local Schools.”
The District, as well as each building, has set goals for the year in order to focus efforts on continued improvement. We encourage community members to let our teachers and students know how proud they are of the effort and work exhibited throughout the year.