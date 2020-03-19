CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm Local School District will begin distribution of breakfast and lunch meals for students in need on Monday, March 23.
On Monday, March 23, students may pick up three breakfasts and three lunches. On Thursday March 26, students may pick up two breakfasts and two lunches. Beginning Monday, March 30, we will begin a weekly distribution of five breakfasts and five lunches.
Laurelville Elementary
9:30 a.m. to noon
Walk-up
Cafeteria entrance
Meals will be given to students present at the time of pickup.
Logan Elm High School
9:30 a.m. to noon
Drive-thru
Main entrance/front sidewalk of Logan Elm High School
Meals will be given to students present at the time of pickup.
Families who are unable to pick up the meals at either location may contact their school’s principal to make other arrangements.