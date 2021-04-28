CIRCLEVILLE — On May 10 at 4:30 p.m., Logan Elm Local School District is to break ground on a new school that, when complete, will provide a modern learning environment for approximately 1,700 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
District residents approved a bond issue in November 2018 to co-fund the project in conjunction with Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. The new PK-12 building is anticipated to open in late summer 2023.
Logan Elm Local, located near Circleville and established in 1957, serves students from portions of southeastern Pickaway County and western Hocking County. Currently housing students in six buildings, four of which were constructed over 100 years ago, Logan Elm Local is looking forward to having all students in one modern building.
The new school will provide modern technology, security and climate control and will facilitate increased educational opportunities such as multi-grade collaboration and flexible learning spaces to enrich real world, problem-based learning.
The groundbreaking ceremony will allow our community to celebrate the beginning of a new era for Logan Elm Local School District and the public is invited to join us for this event.
The ceremony will take place on the band and athletic practice field, just west of Logan Elm High School, 9575 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Spangler Memorial Gymnasium.