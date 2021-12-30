CIRCLEVILLE — During December, many Logan Elm classrooms participated in community service projects. Some of those projects are listed below:
• Laurelville Elementary Student Council members collected paper products to be distributed with the Kids Club food boxes during winter break.
• The first-grade Washington students brought various pet toys, treats and food items to be donated to animals during the holidays. Some items are to be given to the Pickaway County Animal shelter, and some are to be given to victims of the recent Kentucky storms.
• Washington students made "tie blankets" to donate to Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. They made and donated 78 blankets.
• Second graders at Washington made holiday cards for residents of a local nursing home.
• Logan Elm High School Band members raised funds to "adopt a family" for the holiday.
• Mrs. Fox-Steward's class at McDowell made wooden snowmen and sold them to raise money for the Circle Area Humane Society.