HIRAM — Hiram College student, Jeffrey Robb, of Circleville, has been selected to participate in the 2022 Ohio Legislative Service Commission (LSC) Legislative Fellowship Program.
Robb is one of only 23 fellows selected for the 2022 program, which will begin in December and last 13 months.
“I am excited to join the 2022 cohort of the LSC Legislative Fellowship Program,” said Robb.
“Hiram has a rich history of public service and I think that my time at the college has prepared me well to enter the political arena in Ohio. I hope to learn anything and everything about politics during my tenure and assist in making the Buckeye State a better place for everyone.”
Founded in 1963, the LSC Legislative Fellowship Program is a nationally recognized and highly competitive program that takes place at both the statehouse and the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in Columbus.
The program provides participants with the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in state government. In addition to working with members of the Ohio General Assembly, fellows take part in monthly educational seminars that examine different aspects of public policy. Fellowships are professional, paid, full-time positions.
The program has a rich tradition of launching careers in public service. Among the ranks of former fellows is current State Representative Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus), also a graduate of Hiram College in 2010.
Other former fellows of the program include current State Representative Bride Rose Sweeney (D–Cleveland), current State Representative Rick Carfagna (R–Genoa Township), former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria, and former Governor John Kasich (R–Westerville).
From Circleville, Ohio, Robb is a 2018 graduate of Logan Elm High School. He will graduate from Hiram College at the end of the fall 2021 semester with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and international studies, as well as a minor in public leadership.
During his time on campus, Robb was a member of the Hiram College Student Senate, where he held several leadership positions including president during the 2020-21 academic year. He was also a member of the Garfield Center for Public Leadership, Garfield Presidency Scholars, Funding You Board, and Middle Ground.
After completion of the LSC Legislative Fellowship Program, Robb hopes to attend graduate school.