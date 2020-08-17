We are so fortunate and privileged to live in Ohio and near the Hocking natural paradise that exudes beauty year round — and is adorned with stunning State Parks and private lands with special natural features. The Appalachian ‘Hocking Hills’ has become known as a national natural treasure — a paradise that has been visited by folks from every continent in the world. “Is there a possibility that this natural beauty could be lost?”
Leaders are presenting a creed for the State of Ohio with global objectives to become carbon-neutral by 2030, in just nine years. Our vast Hocking natural forest is standing proudly as the carbon storage master; however, it is being threatened, harvested, clear-cut, degraded and fragmented at an alarming rate. Our forests have the remarkable ability to sequester carbon monoxide, CO2, and transfer the carbon to the soil that becomes the carbon sink — and convert CO2 to life giving oxygen.
This creed will require expanding our forest in lieu of depleting — an objective being pursued by public coalitions, however, with much resistance. Also, the Brazilian ‘Amazon Forest’ is threatened of being depleted — as the Amazon is burning (this year there are 6,800 fires) mostly set on purpose, by locals, for conversion of forest to agriculture. The Amazon alone, by sequestering carbon dioxide, produces six percent of the life giving oxygen on planet earth, therefore making our Ohio and National forests even more vital.
The loss of forests, loss of habitat and fragmentation has resulted in loss of insects (globally by 35 percent) resulting with loss of bird population and species by (30 percent globally) and loss of other wildlife. Insects are the ‘bottom of the food chain’, and vital to all living life, including us human. Have you noticed that you now have few bugs on your auto windshield? Honey bees pollinate every third bite of our food.
Trees are dying twice as fast now in Europe, and the Americas than they were 40 years ago, in part because of rising temperatures. Global warming threats to forests are exacerbated by timber harvesting, introduced diseases and invasive insects. Mature forest that are cut and later replanted store less carbon because of compromised climate factors preventing them from growing as large and healthy as their predecessors, leaving them vulnerable to disease and other environmental stresses.
There is a global climate crisis, warming and rising seas, melting glaciers and permafrost are releasing methane, adding to the greenhouse gases. Oceans become the heat sink and transform worldly climates, islands and sea fronts drowning with human migration from rising seas, severe droughts, sweltering record temperatures, uncontrolled wildfires, air pollution, lakes shrinking and contaminated with petrol based nitrates and herbicides, water shortages, more frequent severe hurricanes and tornadoes, wildlife, flora and fauna threatened with extinction — Hear the Global Alarm by Lonnie Thompson PhD, OSU Physics Prof’ & global researcher — does anyone hear Mother Earth crying — 2.0 degrees rise by 2040; 2.5 degrees rise by 2050. When all glaciers melt and seas may rise two meters, displacing 2.5 billion people to flotillas — searching for another planet. All these threatening events are occurring at a time when the present 7.6 billion population is projected rising to 11 billion by 2050.
There are also examples around the nation where commercial development has occurred with flashing lights and huge displays that liter the landscape. We know that state Routes 33 and 664 are the Hocking gateways to the ever popular natural get-away (playground) for millions of locals and visiting international public. State Route 664 is designated as a ‘Scenic Highway’ and for good reason to protect its beauty and to serve the public and hundreds of cabins, bed & breakfast, mom & pop craft shops, parks, in the Hocking Hills. Yes, this mid-west natural feature, attraction, and the many enterprises, that serve the visiting public, are presently being threatened and could be lost!
Appalachia and the Hocking Forest has some of the healthiest life-giving air and environment in Ohio. The ever increasing presence of CO2 and acid rain have reached levels adversely impacting life and health of all living things, including humans. We must cherish and protect these natural assets — so join me and the community as ‘Gateway Guards’ to protect the Hocking Hills from ‘commercialism’, ‘lighted signage pollution’, and exploiting our vast natural forests. Note: 86 percent of our Ohio forests are owned privately or corporately, and the remainder is State owned. So we must share this message with our neighbors.
We may also know that a science educational ‘John Glen n Astronomy Park’ (JGAP) located on state Route 664, is named to honor our National Hero, John Glenn, a child of Appalachia that grew-up and lived in New Concord, Ohio. The JGAP site, near Old Man’s Cave Park, was chosen as the darkest sky in Ohio and to afford the awe of the night sky. It is a land-lab for children and adults to learn about the solar system, the universe, and planet earth. Science study of the solar system will lead our world, to cleaner, air, water, forests, land, and healthy carbon neutral environments for all. And potential for alternative cleaner energy to serve our ever-craving lust for more energy.
What can we do? Share your concern and this message with your elected officials, families and friends, encourage landowners to learn and conserve their forest, plant trees, promote clean alternative energy, and join local groups that are pro-active in recognizing the environmental and climate crisis. The consequences are everlasting and have been documented by scientific data — we have a small window to act. And the handwriting is on-the-wall!
Written and submitted by Clyde Gosnell, Rockbridge, Ohio, ‘Caring & Sharing’.