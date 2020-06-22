CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Garden Club met on June 9 at the clubhouse for the Pickaway Manor Senior Living units. Judy Magus, a master gardener, spoke to the group about herbs and what can be done with them. Herbs are a part of history, going back to medieval times when they were used for their benefits and for flavoring.
Most people have heard about lavender and its soothing aroma, chamomile tear, which settles the stomach and sage, which helps with memory loss, as well as flavoring food.
Some other herbs are thyme, which helps medication be more effective, rosemary, which helps the memory, lemon balm, which is used for chickenpox and shingles, plantain, which is used for mosquito bites and bee stings, and cayenne, which is a spicy flavor. Judy then passed cuttings of the herbs and shared recipes using herbs.
Sue Twining, president, called the meeting to order. The minutes were approved and Dotty Haney gave the treasurer’s report. It was announced that Debra Turner, a club member, would present a program on peonies at the Columbus District Meeting on Sept. 3. The next meeting will be a potluck supper at the home of Steve Schoedinger in New Holland. Members will be able to view daylilies and ornamental grasses. Refreshments were served by Elaine DeColibus and Dotty Haney.