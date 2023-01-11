Meet Buddy! Don’t let this guy’s tough appearance fool you…he’s a lover, not a fighter! Buddy is incredibly affectionate and wants to be as close to his person as possible. He thinks the Dog Warden is his foster dad and he loves to follow him around the play yard and whines when he leaves. Buddy also loves to play with toys, as long as his person is playing too. He loves butt scratches and will gladly lick you in the face if you let him. Not your thing? He will settle for snuggles on the couch. Buddy is around 5 years old and he is fixed.
Everybody say “hi” to Hank the Tank! Hank is an entertainer at heart and definitely keeps us smiling with his antics. He recently auditioned for the latest adaptation of “101 Dalmatians” because of his spotted ears, but his terrier body gave him away. Oh well Hank, you’ll get ‘em next time! Hank has an adorable white coat with black spots and his eyes look like he went a little too heavy on the eyeliner. He may look tough, but he’s really just a big baby. He is making the most of his current gig, but he would love for his next role to be your own personal in-home entertainment. Hank is around 5 years old. He is not neutered but comes with a voucher to cover the cost at a local veterinarian.
Meet Molly! How can anyone resist this adorable redhead? This gal has a beautiful red coat, white feet, a white stripe down her nose and the most perfect little dipstick tail. Good golly, Miss Molly!
Molly came into the shelter pregnant last summer and delivered a litter of puppies who all got adopted, but unfortunately no one came looking for Molly. She’s hoping that her cute red bandana and loving personality will convince someone to give her a chance. Molly truly is a very affectionate dog who is easy to walk and ready to be someone’s sidekick. It’s time for this mama to have a mom (or dad) of her own! Can you make that happen?
Molly is around 4 years old. She comes with a voucher to pay for her spay at a local vet.
Maggie is the oldest girl at the dog shelter, around 9-years old, and she’s a sweet girl. Maggie knows a thing or two about the world, so she would make a great house pet for someone older and wiser. Maggie was talking the other day about a walk she took along the river and later, she was telling tales of when she was chasing a squirrel. So if you want a dog who likes to listen, maybe share a tale or two, adopt Maggie today.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
