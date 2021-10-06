MARIETTA — When in-person classes began for the 2021 fall semester, Marietta College welcomed approximately 360 new students who are studying in one of the more than 50 majors or have chosen to not declare a major.
The following students are from local areas in Pickaway County:
• Brett Carson, of Ashville, is a graduate of Teays Valley High School and is majoring in middle childhood special education dual prep.
• Braya Elsea, of Circleville, is a graduate of Logan Elm High School and is majoring in MA in psychology.
• Natalie Rolfe, of Circleville, is a graduate of Circleville High School and is majoring in special education/elementary dual prep.