Sr. Showmanship
1st Place — Tiffany Sunday
2nd Place — Kayla Bowens
3rd Place — Bridget Hartley
4th Place — Hayden Hodges
5th Place — Doria Welch
6th Place — R.J. Weber
7th Place — Genevieve Layton
8th Place — Sydnie Frey
9th Place — Kaylee Sardella
10th Place — Elmer Kitchen
Intermediate Showmanship
1st Place — Abigail Park
2nd Place — Kennedy Younkin
3rd Place — Lance Thomas
4th Place — Kenzington Younkin
5th Place — Caitlyn Weber
6th Place — Lauren Hodges
7th Place — Aubrey Helser
8th Place — Jennalyn Pence
9th Place — Makayla Fannin
10th Place — Skylar Lopez
Beginner Showmanship
1st Place — Lauren Cochenour
2nd Place — Jack Burke
3rd Place —Bryan Rittinger
4th Place — Abigail Suntheimer
5th Place — Ava Hines
6th Place — Tinley Maxson
7th Place — Davion Moran
8th Place — Ava Bowens
2020 Goat Showmanship
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Senior Showmanship
1st Place — Alaina Weaver
2nd Place — Kylee Robinson
3rd Place — Makayla Robinson
4th Place — Samantha Mayhugh
5th Place — Grace Cook
6th Place — Gage Thompson
Intermediate Showmanship
None
Beginner Showmanship
1st Place — Madison Thompson