Sr. Showmanship

1st Place — Tiffany Sunday

2nd Place — Kayla Bowens

3rd Place — Bridget Hartley

4th Place — Hayden Hodges

5th Place — Doria Welch

6th Place — R.J. Weber

7th Place — Genevieve Layton

8th Place — Sydnie Frey

9th Place — Kaylee Sardella

10th Place — Elmer Kitchen

Intermediate Showmanship

1st Place — Abigail Park

2nd Place — Kennedy Younkin

3rd Place — Lance Thomas

4th Place — Kenzington Younkin

5th Place — Caitlyn Weber

6th Place — Lauren Hodges

7th Place — Aubrey Helser

8th Place — Jennalyn Pence

9th Place — Makayla Fannin

10th Place — Skylar Lopez

Beginner Showmanship

1st Place — Lauren Cochenour

2nd Place — Jack Burke

3rd Place —Bryan Rittinger

4th Place — Abigail Suntheimer

5th Place — Ava Hines

6th Place — Tinley Maxson

7th Place — Davion Moran

8th Place — Ava Bowens

2020 Goat Showmanship

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Senior Showmanship

1st Place — Alaina Weaver

2nd Place — Kylee Robinson

3rd Place — Makayla Robinson

4th Place — Samantha Mayhugh

5th Place — Grace Cook

6th Place — Gage Thompson

Intermediate Showmanship

None

Beginner Showmanship

1st Place — Madison Thompson

