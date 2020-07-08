Class One
1st Place— Jack Burke
2nd Place — Laina Welch
3rd Place — Colton Edgington
4th Place — Shelby Shannon
5th Place — Skylar Lopez
6th Place — Aubrey Clark
7th Place — Victoria Brockman
8th Place — Davion Moran
Class Two
1st Place — Jennalyn Pence
2nd Place —Ava Bowens
3rd Place —Doria Welch
4th Place —Emilea Edgington
5th Place — Ella Miles
6th Place — Colton Edgington
7th Place — Morgan Sark
8th Place — Kaleb Mets
9th Place — Levi Powers
10th Place — Landon Powers
Class Three
1st Place —Lauren Cochenour
2nd Place — Kayla Bowens
3rd Place — Caitlyn Weber
4th Place —Lauren Hodges
5th Place —Tinley Maxson
6th Place — Aubrey Helser
7th Place — Jadalynn Danberry
9th Place — Tanner Campbell
Class Four
1st Place — Hayden Hodges
2nd Place — Tinley Maxson
3rd Place — Jonah Jenkins
4th Place — Abigail Suntheimer
5th Place — Jennalyn Pence
6th Place — Braylin Ocasio
7th Place —Ryleigh Wolfe
8th Place — Matthew McFarland
Class Five
1st Place — Kennedy Younkin
2nd Place — Lance Thomas
3rd Place — Bryan Rittinger
4th Place — Morgan Sark
5th Place — Makayla Fannin
6th Place — Kayla Bowens
7th Place — Genevieve Layton
8th Place — Sydnie Frey
9th Place — Ava Hines
10th Place — Bo Williams
Class Six
1st Place — Abigail Park
2nd Place — Kenzington Younkin
3rd Place — Abigail Suntheimer
4th Place — Ella Miles
5th Place — Nevaeh Boyer
6th Place — Victoria Brockman
7th Place — Elizabeth Paul
8th Place — Elmer Kitchen
Class Seven
1st Place — Lance Thomas
2nd Place — Abigail Park
3rd Place — R. J. Weber
4th Place — Sydnie Frey
5th Place — Josiah Paul
6th Place — Genevieve Layton
7th Place — Ryleigh Wolfe
8th Place — Matthew McFarland
9th Place — Tanner Campbell
Class Eight
1st Place — Bridget Hartley
2nd Place — Tiffany Sunday
3rd Place — Jack Burke
4th Place — Caitlyn Weber
5th Place — R. J. Weber
6th Place — Elmer Kitchen
7th Place — Kassidy Lange
Grand Champion Market Goat — Abigail Park — Walnut Porkers
Reserve Champion Market Goat — Lauren Cochenour — Walnut Wonder Workers
3rd Place — Bridget Hartley — Teays Valley FFA
4th Place — Jack Burke — Fair Game
5th Place — Tiffany Sunday — Fair Game
Pickaway County Born & Raised Grand Champion — Kenzington Younkin — Walnut Wonder Workers
Pickaway County Born & Raised Reserve Champion — Kennedy Younkin — Walnut Wonder Workers