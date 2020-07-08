Class One

1st Place— Jack Burke

2nd Place — Laina Welch

3rd Place — Colton Edgington

4th Place — Shelby Shannon

5th Place — Skylar Lopez

6th Place — Aubrey Clark

7th Place — Victoria Brockman

8th Place — Davion Moran

Class Two

1st Place — Jennalyn Pence

2nd Place —Ava Bowens

3rd Place —Doria Welch

4th Place —Emilea Edgington

5th Place — Ella Miles

6th Place — Colton Edgington

7th Place — Morgan Sark

8th Place — Kaleb Mets

9th Place — Levi Powers

10th Place — Landon Powers

Class Three

1st Place —Lauren Cochenour

2nd Place — Kayla Bowens

3rd Place — Caitlyn Weber

4th Place —Lauren Hodges

5th Place —Tinley Maxson

6th Place — Aubrey Helser

7th Place — Jadalynn Danberry

9th Place — Tanner Campbell

Class Four

1st Place — Hayden Hodges

2nd Place — Tinley Maxson

3rd Place — Jonah Jenkins

4th Place — Abigail Suntheimer

5th Place — Jennalyn Pence

6th Place — Braylin Ocasio

7th Place —Ryleigh Wolfe

8th Place — Matthew McFarland

Class Five

1st Place — Kennedy Younkin

2nd Place — Lance Thomas

3rd Place — Bryan Rittinger

4th Place — Morgan Sark

5th Place — Makayla Fannin

6th Place — Kayla Bowens

7th Place — Genevieve Layton

8th Place — Sydnie Frey

9th Place — Ava Hines

10th Place — Bo Williams

Class Six

1st Place — Abigail Park

2nd Place — Kenzington Younkin

3rd Place — Abigail Suntheimer

4th Place — Ella Miles

5th Place — Nevaeh Boyer

6th Place — Victoria Brockman

7th Place — Elizabeth Paul

8th Place — Elmer Kitchen

Class Seven

1st Place — Lance Thomas

2nd Place — Abigail Park

3rd Place — R. J. Weber

4th Place — Sydnie Frey

5th Place — Josiah Paul

6th Place — Genevieve Layton

7th Place — Ryleigh Wolfe

8th Place — Matthew McFarland

9th Place — Tanner Campbell

Class Eight

1st Place — Bridget Hartley

2nd Place — Tiffany Sunday

3rd Place — Jack Burke

4th Place — Caitlyn Weber

5th Place — R. J. Weber

6th Place — Elmer Kitchen

7th Place — Kassidy Lange

Grand Champion Market Goat — Abigail Park — Walnut Porkers

Reserve Champion Market Goat — Lauren Cochenour — Walnut Wonder Workers

3rd Place — Bridget Hartley — Teays Valley FFA

4th Place — Jack Burke — Fair Game

5th Place — Tiffany Sunday — Fair Game

Pickaway County Born & Raised Grand Champion — Kenzington Younkin — Walnut Wonder Workers

Pickaway County Born & Raised Reserve Champion — Kennedy Younkin — Walnut Wonder Workers

