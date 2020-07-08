Thursday, June 25

Class 1

1st Place — Maycin Adkins

2nd Place — Brooklyn Carter

3rd Place — Samuel Campbell

4th Place — Lindsey Fisher

5th Place — Alexus Henry

6th Place — Amelia Fisher

7th Place — Sophia Graham

8th Place — Kathryn Reynard

9th Place — Nathaniel Reynard

10th Place — Gavin Packer

Class 2

1st Place — Kyndall Daniels

2nd Place — Peyton Proffitt

3rd Place — Olivia Craig

4th Place — Maycin Adkins

5th Place — Kylie Campbell

6th Place — Hailey Kronk

7th Place — Nathaniel Reynard

8th Place — Alayna Lopez

9th Place — Alexis Drum

10th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

Class 3

1st Place — BJ Reid

2nd Place — Benjamin Dennis

3rd Place — Madyson Adkins

4th Place — Laina Welch

5th Place — Hannah Daniels

6th Place — Eli Hilgenberg

7th Place — Landon Drum

8th Place — Eli Hilgenberg

9th Place — Samantha Mayhugh

10th Place — Jacob Cross

Class 4

1st Place — Alexus Henry

2nd Place — Kyndall Daniels

3rd Place — Tanner Campbell

4th Place — Matthew McFarland

5th Place — Noah Hilgenberg

6th Place — Brooklyn Carter

7th Place — Carson Haning

8th Place — Hayden Wallace

9th Place — Madeline Wilson

10th Place — Quincy Lowery

Class 5

1st Place — Mykah Aldrich

2nd Place — Kenadi Crye

3rd Place — Keira Yarhouse

4th Place — Blayton Reid

5th Place — Jillian Butcher

6th Place — Chloe Crum

7th Place — Madison Chapman

8th Place — Madyson Adkins

9th Place — Jerzy Cline

10th Place — Brady Wilson

Class 6

1st Place — Braden McCoy

2nd Place — Halle Kinne

3rd Place — Brady Neff

4th Place — Maria Siers

5th Place — Lucas Thompson

6th Place — Abigail Eitel

7th Place — Katrina Young

8th Place — Carson Haning

9th Place — Kali Holzschuh

10th Place — Peyton Proffitt

Class 7

1st Place — Noah Hilgenberg

2nd Place — Jenna Barr

3rd Place — Morgan McFarland

4th Place — Andrew Savage

5th Place — Abigail Suntheimer

6th Place — Blake Patterson

7th Place — Hailey Gibson

8th Place — Hannah Mullins

9th Place — Ellie Heath

10th Place — Lucas Thompson

Class 8

1st Place — Shelby Gibson

2nd Place — Hailey Gibson

3rd Place — Mackenna Lopez

4th Place — Kourtni Daniels

5th Place — Naomi Kinne

6th Place — Hailey Kronk

7th Place — Mackenna Lopez

8th Place — Ava Heath

9th Place — Brady Neff

10th Place — Jerzy Cline

Class 9

1st Place — Ella Reay

2nd Place — Mykah Aldrich

3rd Place — Addisyn Siders

4th Place — Erin Vincent

5th Place — Peyten Wolfe

6th Place — Ava Neff

7th Place — Doria Welch

8th Place — Spencer Kocheran

9th Place — Reagan Haning

10th Place — Hayden Wallace

Class 10

1st Place — Peri White

2nd Place — Naomi Kinne

3rd Place — Evelyn Siers

4th Place — Andrew Savage

5th Place — Taylor Cook

6th Place — Blaine Holzschuh

7th Place — Maria Siers

8th Place — Madeline Wilson

9th Place — Morgan McFarland

10th Place — Mason Reisinger

Class 11

1st Place — Maraya Neff

2nd Place — Kiera Scott

3rd Place — Tanner Campbell

4th Place — Madyson List

5th Place — Halle Kinne

6th Place — Lindsey Fisher

7th Place — Harper Shonkwiler

8th Place — Gracieanne Gray

9th Place — Ava Neff

10th Place — Kourtni Daniels

Class 12

1st Place — Erin Vincent

2nd Place — Quincy Lowery

3rd Place — Abigail Eitel

4th Place — Aleah Gilliland

5th Place — Olivia Snyder

6th Place — Evelyn Siers

7th Place — Olivia Snyder

8th Place — Case Calder

9th Place — Graham Anderson

10th Place — Claire Alphin

Class 13

1st Place — Benjamin Dennis

2nd Place — Kaleb Mullins

3rd Place — Claire Bower

4th Place — Allyson Cotton

5th Place — Jillian Butcher

6th Place — Landon Garrett-Kelley

7th Place — Lilly Moyer

8th Place — Emily Holzschuh

9th Place — Skylar Lopez

10th Place - Graham Anderson

Class 14

1st Place — Sawyer White

2nd Place — Dylan Neff

3rd Place — Amelia Fisher

4th Place — Madison Shepherd

5th Place — Hannah Daniels

6th Place — Shelby Gibson

7th Place — Claire Bower

8th Place — Kaleb Mullins

9th Place — Ryan Otterbacher

10th Place — Peyten Wolfe

Class 15

1st Place — Aleah Gilliland

2nd Place — Ella Sims

3rd Place — Kali Holzschuh

4th Place — Hannah Gooley

5th Place — Blaine Holzschuh

6th Place — Paige Baker

7th Place — Sawyer White

8th Place — Courtney Melton

9th Place — Savannah Reft

10th Place — Alexis Patterson

Class 16

1st Place — Evelyn Sykes

2nd Place — Dalynn Jacob

3rd Place — Adalyn Brisker

4th Place — Evelyn Sykes

5th Place — Bridget Hartley

6th Place — Peri White

7th Place — Parker Calder

8th Place — Colton Bartoe

9th Place — Wayne Kitchen

10th Place — Aiden Spencer

Class 17

1st Place — Haleigh Bartholow

2nd Place — Paige Baker

3rd Place — Madalyn Fausnaugh

4th Place — Jacob Hawkes

5th Place — Madalyn Fausnaugh

6th Place — Ella Sims

7th Place — Emily Holzschuh

8th Place — Riley Burns

9th Place — Ashleigh Pennington

10th Place — Addisyn Siders

Class 18

1st Place — Reagan Haning

2nd Place — Elaina Stephens

3rd Place — Brooke Guisinger

4th Place — Carson Eberhard

5th Place — Landon Garrett-Kelley

6th Place — Elmer Kitchen

7th Place — Bailey Reid

8th Place — Courtney Melton

9th Place — Claudia Kellough

10th Place — Joseph Vagnier

Class 19

1st Place — Morgan Reisinger

2nd Place — Marissa Schultz

3rd Place — Gracieanne Gray

4th Place - Ellie Hill

5th Place — Aleksia Grosjean

6th Place — Layla Yoe

7th Place — Elaina Stephens

8th Place — Courtney Thomas

9th Place — Blake Elster

10th Place — Aleksia Grosjean

Class 20

1st Place — Annie Little

2nd Place — Jetta Hampson

3rd Place — Marissa Schultz

4th Place — Ellie Hill

5th Place — Bridget Hartley

6th Place — Blake Elster

7th Place — Ashleigh Pennington

8th Place — Abbi Revalee

9th Place — Riley Frey

10th Place — Ella Reay

Class 21

1st Place — Bailey Reid

2nd Place — Brilynn Marcum

3rd Place — Colton Bartoe

4th Place — Layla Yoe

5th Place — Courtney Thomas

6th Place — Jacob Hawkes

7th Place — Hannah Gooley

8th Place — Braden McCoy

9th Place — Blayton Reid

10th Place — Carson Eberhard

Class 22

1st Place — Ella Miles

2nd Place — Wayne Kitchen

3rd Place — BJ Reid

4th Place — Brilynn Marcum

5th Place — Haleigh Bartholow

6th Place — Savannah Reft

7th Place — Janie Yingling

8th Place — Rylynne Proctor

9th Place — Rylynne Proctor

10th Place — Jacob Cross

Class 23

1st Place — Jetta Hampson

2nd Place — Janie Yingling

3rd Place — Makayla Lange

4th Place — Morgan Keel

5th Place — Olivia Craig

6th Place — Lydia Marcum

7th Place — Josie Martin

8th Place — Lydia Marcum

9th Place — Elmer Kitchen

10th Place — Morgan Keel

Grand Champion Market Rabbit — Ella Miles

Reserve Champion Market Rabbit — Annie Little

3rd Place Overall — Jetta Hampson

4th Place Overall — Wayne Kitchen

5th Place Overall — Sawyer White

