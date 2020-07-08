Thursday, June 25
Class 1
1st Place — Maycin Adkins
2nd Place — Brooklyn Carter
3rd Place — Samuel Campbell
4th Place — Lindsey Fisher
5th Place — Alexus Henry
6th Place — Amelia Fisher
7th Place — Sophia Graham
8th Place — Kathryn Reynard
9th Place — Nathaniel Reynard
10th Place — Gavin Packer
Class 2
1st Place — Kyndall Daniels
2nd Place — Peyton Proffitt
3rd Place — Olivia Craig
4th Place — Maycin Adkins
5th Place — Kylie Campbell
6th Place — Hailey Kronk
7th Place — Nathaniel Reynard
8th Place — Alayna Lopez
9th Place — Alexis Drum
10th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
Class 3
1st Place — BJ Reid
2nd Place — Benjamin Dennis
3rd Place — Madyson Adkins
4th Place — Laina Welch
5th Place — Hannah Daniels
6th Place — Eli Hilgenberg
7th Place — Landon Drum
8th Place — Eli Hilgenberg
9th Place — Samantha Mayhugh
10th Place — Jacob Cross
Class 4
1st Place — Alexus Henry
2nd Place — Kyndall Daniels
3rd Place — Tanner Campbell
4th Place — Matthew McFarland
5th Place — Noah Hilgenberg
6th Place — Brooklyn Carter
7th Place — Carson Haning
8th Place — Hayden Wallace
9th Place — Madeline Wilson
10th Place — Quincy Lowery
Class 5
1st Place — Mykah Aldrich
2nd Place — Kenadi Crye
3rd Place — Keira Yarhouse
4th Place — Blayton Reid
5th Place — Jillian Butcher
6th Place — Chloe Crum
7th Place — Madison Chapman
8th Place — Madyson Adkins
9th Place — Jerzy Cline
10th Place — Brady Wilson
Class 6
1st Place — Braden McCoy
2nd Place — Halle Kinne
3rd Place — Brady Neff
4th Place — Maria Siers
5th Place — Lucas Thompson
6th Place — Abigail Eitel
7th Place — Katrina Young
8th Place — Carson Haning
9th Place — Kali Holzschuh
10th Place — Peyton Proffitt
Class 7
1st Place — Noah Hilgenberg
2nd Place — Jenna Barr
3rd Place — Morgan McFarland
4th Place — Andrew Savage
5th Place — Abigail Suntheimer
6th Place — Blake Patterson
7th Place — Hailey Gibson
8th Place — Hannah Mullins
9th Place — Ellie Heath
10th Place — Lucas Thompson
Class 8
1st Place — Shelby Gibson
2nd Place — Hailey Gibson
3rd Place — Mackenna Lopez
4th Place — Kourtni Daniels
5th Place — Naomi Kinne
6th Place — Hailey Kronk
7th Place — Mackenna Lopez
8th Place — Ava Heath
9th Place — Brady Neff
10th Place — Jerzy Cline
Class 9
1st Place — Ella Reay
2nd Place — Mykah Aldrich
3rd Place — Addisyn Siders
4th Place — Erin Vincent
5th Place — Peyten Wolfe
6th Place — Ava Neff
7th Place — Doria Welch
8th Place — Spencer Kocheran
9th Place — Reagan Haning
10th Place — Hayden Wallace
Class 10
1st Place — Peri White
2nd Place — Naomi Kinne
3rd Place — Evelyn Siers
4th Place — Andrew Savage
5th Place — Taylor Cook
6th Place — Blaine Holzschuh
7th Place — Maria Siers
8th Place — Madeline Wilson
9th Place — Morgan McFarland
10th Place — Mason Reisinger
Class 11
1st Place — Maraya Neff
2nd Place — Kiera Scott
3rd Place — Tanner Campbell
4th Place — Madyson List
5th Place — Halle Kinne
6th Place — Lindsey Fisher
7th Place — Harper Shonkwiler
8th Place — Gracieanne Gray
9th Place — Ava Neff
10th Place — Kourtni Daniels
Class 12
1st Place — Erin Vincent
2nd Place — Quincy Lowery
3rd Place — Abigail Eitel
4th Place — Aleah Gilliland
5th Place — Olivia Snyder
6th Place — Evelyn Siers
7th Place — Olivia Snyder
8th Place — Case Calder
9th Place — Graham Anderson
10th Place — Claire Alphin
Class 13
1st Place — Benjamin Dennis
2nd Place — Kaleb Mullins
3rd Place — Claire Bower
4th Place — Allyson Cotton
5th Place — Jillian Butcher
6th Place — Landon Garrett-Kelley
7th Place — Lilly Moyer
8th Place — Emily Holzschuh
9th Place — Skylar Lopez
10th Place - Graham Anderson
Class 14
1st Place — Sawyer White
2nd Place — Dylan Neff
3rd Place — Amelia Fisher
4th Place — Madison Shepherd
5th Place — Hannah Daniels
6th Place — Shelby Gibson
7th Place — Claire Bower
8th Place — Kaleb Mullins
9th Place — Ryan Otterbacher
10th Place — Peyten Wolfe
Class 15
1st Place — Aleah Gilliland
2nd Place — Ella Sims
3rd Place — Kali Holzschuh
4th Place — Hannah Gooley
5th Place — Blaine Holzschuh
6th Place — Paige Baker
7th Place — Sawyer White
8th Place — Courtney Melton
9th Place — Savannah Reft
10th Place — Alexis Patterson
Class 16
1st Place — Evelyn Sykes
2nd Place — Dalynn Jacob
3rd Place — Adalyn Brisker
4th Place — Evelyn Sykes
5th Place — Bridget Hartley
6th Place — Peri White
7th Place — Parker Calder
8th Place — Colton Bartoe
9th Place — Wayne Kitchen
10th Place — Aiden Spencer
Class 17
1st Place — Haleigh Bartholow
2nd Place — Paige Baker
3rd Place — Madalyn Fausnaugh
4th Place — Jacob Hawkes
5th Place — Madalyn Fausnaugh
6th Place — Ella Sims
7th Place — Emily Holzschuh
8th Place — Riley Burns
9th Place — Ashleigh Pennington
10th Place — Addisyn Siders
Class 18
1st Place — Reagan Haning
2nd Place — Elaina Stephens
3rd Place — Brooke Guisinger
4th Place — Carson Eberhard
5th Place — Landon Garrett-Kelley
6th Place — Elmer Kitchen
7th Place — Bailey Reid
8th Place — Courtney Melton
9th Place — Claudia Kellough
10th Place — Joseph Vagnier
Class 19
1st Place — Morgan Reisinger
2nd Place — Marissa Schultz
3rd Place — Gracieanne Gray
4th Place - Ellie Hill
5th Place — Aleksia Grosjean
6th Place — Layla Yoe
7th Place — Elaina Stephens
8th Place — Courtney Thomas
9th Place — Blake Elster
10th Place — Aleksia Grosjean
Class 20
1st Place — Annie Little
2nd Place — Jetta Hampson
3rd Place — Marissa Schultz
4th Place — Ellie Hill
5th Place — Bridget Hartley
6th Place — Blake Elster
7th Place — Ashleigh Pennington
8th Place — Abbi Revalee
9th Place — Riley Frey
10th Place — Ella Reay
Class 21
1st Place — Bailey Reid
2nd Place — Brilynn Marcum
3rd Place — Colton Bartoe
4th Place — Layla Yoe
5th Place — Courtney Thomas
6th Place — Jacob Hawkes
7th Place — Hannah Gooley
8th Place — Braden McCoy
9th Place — Blayton Reid
10th Place — Carson Eberhard
Class 22
1st Place — Ella Miles
2nd Place — Wayne Kitchen
3rd Place — BJ Reid
4th Place — Brilynn Marcum
5th Place — Haleigh Bartholow
6th Place — Savannah Reft
7th Place — Janie Yingling
8th Place — Rylynne Proctor
9th Place — Rylynne Proctor
10th Place — Jacob Cross
Class 23
1st Place — Jetta Hampson
2nd Place — Janie Yingling
3rd Place — Makayla Lange
4th Place — Morgan Keel
5th Place — Olivia Craig
6th Place — Lydia Marcum
7th Place — Josie Martin
8th Place — Lydia Marcum
9th Place — Elmer Kitchen
10th Place — Morgan Keel
Grand Champion Market Rabbit — Ella Miles
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit — Annie Little
3rd Place Overall — Jetta Hampson
4th Place Overall — Wayne Kitchen
5th Place Overall — Sawyer White