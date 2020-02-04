CIRCLEVILLE — The Senior Center guests were recipients of a Martin Luther King service project by the GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club.
Hot Chocolate packets and a “ Warm Heart – Kind Hands” poem were displayed during their fellowship lunch. Member Gail Howard presented the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s speech “I Have a Dream” and each attendee was invited to enjoy the small gift of kindness.
The club also packed homeless bags, finished a donation to the USO, collected soup and oatmeal for the community cupboards and worked on five fleece blankets for the March Community Baby Shower.
This GFWC service club meets at the Pickaway County Library on the First Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All are invited to join members for an evening of education and service.