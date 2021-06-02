CHILLICOTHE — Scioto Lodge #6, Free and Accepted Masons will hold its annual fish and tenderloin fry at the Lions Shelter in Yoctangee Park, Friday June 11, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Profits from this event support the lodge’s scholarship program and it has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
This year’s three $1,000 scholarships went to members of the Chillicothe High School Class of 2021.
One of the scholarship recipients, Nicholas Cunningham, was described by one of his teachers as a “dream student,” and he has been accepted at Ohio University where he will study biology. He told the lodge members he has dreams of studying medicine.
Another recipient, Abigail Lynn Pendell, has been accepted by Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia.
A third scholarship winner was Madelyn Alice Schafer, who says she began her education at Bishop Flaget School and finished it at CHS. She has been accepted at Ohio University where she will study biology in hopes of entering medical school.
For further information, call Tom Castor (740) 774-3664.