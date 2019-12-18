COLUMBUS — Paul Hang, Volunteer Master Gardener Coordinator in Pickaway County, was recently awarded the Ohio State University Extension 2019 Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator of the Year at the State Master Gardener Conference in Columbus on Nov. 8.
Hang began as Volunteer Coordinator in 2009 and has been a Master Gardener Volunteer for 15 years. He writes the Pickaway to Garden column, which has appeared in The Circleville Herald for the past 10 years.
The program in Pickaway County program started in 1998 and currently has 34 volunteers. They are active in educating Pickaway County residents in science-based gardening practices, by: a Gardening Helpline, One on One with a Master Gardener at the Pickaway County Library, speaking to garden clubs, The Founders’ Day program in June, and other activities.
Master Gardener Volunteers also maintain a Phenology Garden in Five Points, volunteer with gardens at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, Mt. Oval, The Pickaway County Historical Museum, and others.
Connie Smith, Program and Assistant and Master Gardener Coordinator in Fairfield County, was awarded the Ohio State University Extension 2019 Master Gardener Staff Coordinator of the Year.
Smith has been an employee of OSU Extension in Fairfield County for over 30 years and initiated the Master Gardener Program in Fairfield County in 1996.
Beginning in 2011, Smith and Hang combined efforts and began training MGV’s jointly every other year. To date, 90 individuals in Fairfield, Pickaway and Hocking County have had the opportunity to attend Master Gardener Trainings.