CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy spoke to Circleville Noon Rotary about various projects taking place in the city, including plans for a railroad overpass.
He said a consultant’s report identified three potential sites for an overpass over the Norfolk Southern Railway. He said lengthy or stopped trains pose a challenge to safety forces and an overpass would alleviate service delays.
He mentioned city council will study proposals at future meetings. Cost for an overpass would be in excess of $10 million. McIlroy also said a charter form of government could greatly enhance the ability of the city to operate effectively and competitively.
Circleville currently operates with a statutory form of government, as mandated by Ohio law when communities fail to adopt an alternate form of governance. City voters took the first step toward a charter form of government at the August special election by forming a 15-member charter committee.
Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the mayor named off several businesses that were attracted to Circleville and opened in the city during the past year and one-half.