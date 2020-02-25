ASHLAND — Abigail McDonald of Circleville, Ohio is a member of the Ashland University American Sign Language club.
McDonald is majoring in social work and is the daughter of John and Sylvia McDonald of Circleville. McDonald is a 2019 graduate of Logan Elm High School.
Knowledge of American Sign Language can help anyone communicate with individuals that are deaf, individuals that are hard of hearing, and individuals with cognitive disabilities. It is our job to educate Ashland’s students about the importance of Deaf culture and American Sign Language. ASL Club meets every other Monday night beginning on February 3rd. Meetings are at 9pm in the Rec Center room 231. No prior knowledge is needed and all levels of learning are welcome.
