CIRCLEVILLE — McDowell Exchange School is proud to announce student art winners.
Max Karshner, a seventh grader in the Logan Elm Local School District, was recently chosen as the Artist of the Week from grades 7-9 on Artsonia, the world's largest online collection of student art. Karshner is the son of Eric and Kari Karshner, of Circleville.
Kylynne White and Graham Williams were both state honorable mention winners in grades 6-8 in the Youth Art Month Flag Design Competition sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association.
White's design was awarded Honorable Mention in the flag design part of the state competition; she is a seventh grader and the daughter of Shandie White, of Circleville.
Williams' design was awarded Honorable Mention in the graphic design part of the completion. Williams, an eighth grader is the son of Tim and Jessica Williams, of Circleville.