CIRCLEVILLE — McDowell Exchange School is pleased to announce that three seventh-grade art students' work was accepted in the Central Ohio Art Education Association K-12 Virtual Exhibition.
Piper Johnson, daughter of Heather Jordan, of Laurelville, had her contour line portrait drawing titled "Disquietude" accepted in the show.
Brady Kim, son of Matt and Beth Kim, of Kingston, had his contour line portrait drawing titled "Reflective Contemplation" accepted in the exhibition.
Frank Fularz’s drawing, "Zentangle Pumpkin," was also chosen to be a part of this show. Fularz is the son of Robert and Rebecca Fularz, of Circleville.
Due to COVID-19, the exhibition is being held virtually this year. To view the virtual gallery, go to: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1dwcnVa_Y0-0YkOqNxvJVZKTpTT-DqVCJr9Kz43dHW9g/edit?usp=sharing.