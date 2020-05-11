MARIETTA — Katie McIlroy, of Circleville, Ohio, was recently inducted into Marietta College's chapter of Omicron Delta Epsilon, the national honorary for economics, and Marietta College's chapter of Tau Pi Phi, a national business honor society.
McIlroy is majoring in Economics and is scheduled to graduate in 2021. McIlroy is a graduate of Circleville High School.
Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world's largest academic honor societies. The objectives of Omicron Delta Epsilon are recognition of scholastic attainment and the honoring of outstanding achievements in economics; the establishment of closer ties between students and faculty in economics within colleges and universities and among colleges and universities; the publication of its official journal, The American Economist and sponsoring of panels at professional meetings as well as the Irving Fisher and Frank W. Taussig competitions.
The Purpose of Tau Pi Phi is to recognize and honor business and economic students for quality academic achievement. Tau Pi Phi was founded in Springfield, Ohio, at Wittenberg University in 1931.