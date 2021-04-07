CIRCLEVILLE — When the CHS Alumni Association inducted Kathy Uland Kelley to the Achievement Hall of Fame in 2019, little did they know that Circleville Elementary students would benefit from this recipient two years later.
Kelley’s mom couldn’t attend the induction ceremony in March of 2019 because of failing health. Unfortunately, Sophia “Ruth” Uland passed away that spring. Kelley and her brothers and sisters agreed to honor their mom’s years of teaching at Circleville City Schools with memorial donations through the alumni association for elementary students.
Around the same time, the elementary school had concocted a book machine from an old chip and candy coin machine. Students were rewarded with tickets for acts of kindness that could be used to “purchase” a book from the machine.
Principal Jill Sims said that about 120 books are awarded at a time. The Ruth Uland Memorial Donation will provide approximately 425 books for students to keep.
“This is just one example of the different directions the alumni association can go,” President Andi Porter Humphries said. “We have our Roundtown Classic Race each year to fund scholarships and provide assistance to students at all grade levels.”
Memorial donations can be directed to a certain aspect of the schools, or to support the alumni association’s current projects.
More information on the Ruth Uland Memorial Fund can be found in this year’s alumni newsletter, which is provided to all members. Any CHS graduates who are not members, please visit www.CirclevilleAlumni.org to learn more about joining and being fully informed of the group’s activities.
Because donations and memberships sustain this group, new members will receive a copy of this newsletter — either paper (while they last) or electronically.