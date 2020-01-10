CIRCLEVILLE — The Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center announces promotions, new hires, and changes at the Pickaway County clinic. The recently promoted Clinic Director is Jana Harrington.
Harrington is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III who has been counseling outpatient clients at the clinic. Jana earned her Masters in Professional Counseling at Liberty University.
She has many specialties and is eager to assist new clients who are seeking appointments. For an intake assessment, the clinic is located at 145 Morris Road in Circleville and the clinic phone number is 740-474-8874 and the Crisis line is 740-477-2579.
Two of the newly hired employees are a husband and wife team. Rebecca “Becky” Wilson is a Licensed Social Worker and a Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor who earned her Master in Social Work degree from The Ohio State University. She will be seeing individual clients and conducting group therapies with adults.
Wilson said, “I have been working at the Circleville site for the last two weeks, where I have been warmly welcomed. I feel like I am a part of a winning team working to aid people with mental health issues learn how to overcome symptoms that cannot be medically managed and live healthier lifestyles.”
Her husband, Alvin “Jody” Wilson, is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III. He has an Associate in Applied Science degree in Human Services Technology and a bachelor degree in Technical and Applied Studies from Ohio University. Both are experienced mental health and chemical dependency clinicians.
Jody will be seeing clients who seek treatment for chemical dependency and related issues for individual and group therapies.
He stated, “I want to thank everyone for it is very exciting to start this new phase of my career. I will do my best to help those in need and with that comes to mind a saying of never give up on anybody. Miracles happen every day.”
The Wilsons are joining a staff of other clinicians who offer a variety of counseling and psychiatric care services at the clinic. They are currently taking new clients and hope to expand their services for elementary schools, the court system, and referrals to the SPVMHC residential services.
The Rulon Center, located at 400 Chamber Drive, located close to Kenworth outside Chillicothe, is now open and admitting new male clients for residential treatment for alcohol and other drug use disorders. The phone number for referrals to The Rulon Center is 740-672-0240 and toll free (888) 326-4005.