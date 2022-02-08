MANSFIELD — The Mansfield-based mental health nonprofit, 33 Forever Inc., will award a scholarship in the spring of 2022 for post-high school education to a graduating senior in Pickaway County.
This scholarship, named “The 33 Forever Scholarship In Honor of Danielle Leedy," is a one-time awards of $1,333 to one Pickaway County high school senior who intends to pursue education after high school.
33 Forever also funds scholarships in Richland County and hopes to continue to expand its scholarship program further in the future as funding permits.
The scholarship will be awarded based on the following criteria and not on financial need. To qualify:
• The applicant must have a minimum high school grade point average of 2.0.
• The applicant must be attending a two or four-year degree-granting accredited institution the next school year, seeking a Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree.
• The applicant must provide a written essay or short video describing either an obstacle the applicant has overcome, or ways in which the applicant has had to demonstrate resilience, or how a mental health issue/challenge has affected someone the applicant knows.
It should also describe how the above has impacted the applicant and the applicant’s future or how they live their life as a result or why they are the person they are. It should also describe the applicant’s future goals or aspirations, both short and long term.
The applicant must further demonstrate and describe his or her involvement in a community service project or program or some other activity supporting others in the community.
Finally, the applicant must provide a listing/description of the applicant’s high school, community and/or work activities during high school.
Further details/requirements can be obtained by contacting the high school guidance counselors at the respective schools or on the 33 Forever website at www.33forever.life/scholarship.
Applications must be received by 33 Forever on or before 5 p.m. April 1, 2022 by hand delivery or email to: 33 Forever, Inc., 1 Marion Avenue, Suite 215, Mansfield, Ohio 44903 or jeff@33forever.life.
Late applications will not be considered.
The scholarship recipients will be selected by the 33 Forever Inc. Board of Directors (or an appointed committee of the board) and will be announced at the spring senior awards day at the recipient’s school.
33 Forever, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by the family and friends of Danielle Leedy, a vibrant, strong, professional young woman who lost a long battle to chronic depression in February 2019.
It was created to honor Danielle’s life and her longtime passion to raise awareness, empower and comfort those struggling with the disease of depression, anxiety and finding self-worth, including suicidal thoughts.
For more information, visit www.33forever.life or the 33 Forever Facebook or Instagram pages.