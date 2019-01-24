Service to our country is performed by our military members in many different ways. We think of them going into battle, patrolling borders, jungles, deserts, sailing the seas and watching for trouble spots around the world. There are also those men and women who perform support services, without which we would not be able to do the things thought of as “front line”.
During the Korean War, Keith Reeves and his younger brother, Richard, wanted to enlist in the Navy. After filling our their applications, they were escorted to a records room where Richard was accepted, but Keith was told he could not enter the Navy ranks because his Army draft papers were in the mail.
Keith reported to his local draft board in Chillicothe on June 26, 1951 and was enrolled for a two-year stint in the Army. A bus took them to the induction center at Fort Hayes in Columbus. After physical examinations, he went to Fort Meade, Maryland. Several days of background checks followed, after which he went to Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky for eight weeks of basic training. Fort Bliss at El Paso, Texas gave him his artillery training.
Reeves listed having taken typing classes in high school and he was assigned to Headquarters Battery as a non-classified typist in the Special Orders Section. There he sent orders overseas, working five days a week. He was sent to an Adjutant General’s school in Indianapolis and when he got back to Fort Bliss, he was given the job of refiling all the Adjutant Generals’ files. After his time was up, he was released from duty on June 26, 1953. He was placed on standing Army reserve for six more years in case needed, but the Korean War ended July 27, 1953. Keith received his honorable discharge certificate on August 14. 1959.