CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health (PCPH) has partnered with the Center for Cancer Health Equity and OSUCCC James Cancer Hospital to bring the Mobile Mammography Unit to the health department at 110 Island Road, Suite C, Circleville, Ohio on Sept. 1 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The mobile mammography unit allows for women who meet certain criteria to receive a mammogram that day. Women who do not have breast symptoms, are not pregnant or nursing and with no previous breast cancer are able to schedule an appointment.
You must be over 40 to have a screening, and women under 40 will need a written order from their doctor. Mammograms are a safe, affordable and effective way to detect breast cancer.
Jennifer Weimer, director of clinical services at Pickaway County Public Health, notes the importance of receiving a mammogram, citing information from the Ohio Department of Health.
“Ohio has seen 2,397 cases of breast cancer, with 12 of those being in Pickaway County between 2014 and 2018. Mammograms are an effective way to detect breast cancer early and get women with undetected breast cancer on a path to recovery.”
The mobile mammography unit is available on Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on an appointment basis. You must call (614) 366-1586 in order to schedule your appointment.
Insurance is not required for an appointment, and any payments or financial questions will be answered during scheduling beforehand. There are limited slots available, so anyone interested is encouraged to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.
If you should have questions or concerns, please contact Pickaway County Public Health at 740-477-9667. Open Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.