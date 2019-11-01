Nick Monico has been named the new chief operating officer of Adams Publishing Group, which owns and operates The Circleville Herald.
Mark Adams, president/CEO of APG said, “We created the Chief Operating Officer position in APG to maximize our revenue, content, circulation, digital and operational initiatives and align our strategies. Nick has a proven track record of performance in the media business and we felt he was the right person to lead those initiatives across APG.”
Monico has been president of Gannett Media News Network of Central Ohio and most recently served as president of News Media Corporation. Prior to that he has held COO positions in Thomson Newspapers, Trib Total Media and Wick Communications. He was VP of Community Newspapers for GateHouse/New Media. Nick has worked with over 350 media operations in 25 states.
“I am honored to be selected for this new position in APG. I have watched and admired Mark Adams and APG over the past few years as they continue to invest in community journalism. Adams Publishing Group has become a destination media employer. Their ongoing commitment to offering high quality content and advertising services for their readers and advertisers, sets them apart from other media organizations.”
Monico attended Pennsylvania State University with a major in Journalism/Advertising. He also attended Executive Development Programs at Columbia University and INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. He has served on the Boards of the Ohio News Media Association, Illinois Press Association and Inland Press Association.
APG owns and operates more than 30 daily newspapers and over 100 weekly newspapers in 20 states. The Ohio newspapers include The Athens Messenger, The Athens NEWS, The Vinton-Jackson Courier, The Pike County News Watchman, The Logan Daily News, The Perry County Tribune, The Circleville Herald and the Defiance Crescent News.