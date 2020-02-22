The Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club met Feb. 4 and the meeting roll call was answered by sharing one of our favorite movies.
Pledges were led by Morgan Wardell. Treasurer Anna Watkins offered her report. Morgan, club secretary, read minutes from the last meeting.
Club members organized a Fair Booth Committee. Club leader Dolores Shaeffer passed out project books. Following discussion, it was decided that the Monroe Clever Clovers will help with the Five Points Easter Egg Hunt on April 11.
Shaffer discussed the meaning of the 4-H pledge. All club members signed a card for a 104-year-old veteran.
The Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club met Feb. 18, 2020, and the meeting roll call was answered by sharing one of our favorite hobbies.
Pledges were led by Emma dotson. Treasurer Anna Watkins offered her report. Riley Baughman did a safety report on not texting while driving.
Club members discussed the pilot dog organization and a possible donation. Guest speakers for the year were also discussed.
The Fair Booth Committee discussed fair booth themes and ideas. The recreation was playing Minute to Win it games.
The next club meeting will be March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Township Building.
This was written and submitted by Gabriel Watkins.