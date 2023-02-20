Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H club met Jan. 24 meeting at the Monroe Township Building. There were six members, three advisors and four parents present. Roll call was answered by introducing yourself and telling a hobby you have.
Old Business: Members were reminded to complete their on-line enrollment by February 1st.
New Business: Kit Watkins moved to sponsor an award for the fair in the amount of $20. Second by Gabe Watkins. Motion passed. Club dues and fees were set for club members. Dolores Shaeffer, advisor, went over News & Notes. She reminded everyone it is Pickaway County 4-H Week.
Get on the Facebook page and do the trivia quiz and also share pictures you may have. Encourage friends and family members to join 4-H, especially our club! Officer training took place Feb. 2 at Emmett Chapel Church.
Next, election of 2023 club officers took place. Dolores presented a slate of officers for approval. Motion by Gabe Watkins to accept the slate of officers, second by Ellie Wolfe. Motion passed. New Officers are:
• President: Anam Havan
• Vice President: Gabe Watkins
• Secretary: Ellie Wolfe
• Treasurer: Kit Watkins
• News Reporter: Danny Darst
• Health/Safety: Peyton Clark
• Health/Safety: Morgan Henry
• Environmental/Energy: Brantley Mulvany
• Recreation: Anam Havan
Club's next meeting was Feb. 14 at the Monroe Township Building. Motion to adjourn by Gabe Watkins, second by Kit Watkins. Motion passed.
Submitted by Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Correspondent Danny Darst.
