Monroe 4-H Club News

Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H club met Jan. 24 meeting at the Monroe Township Building. There were six members, three advisors and four parents present. Roll call was answered by introducing yourself and telling a hobby you have.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments