Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H News

In April, the Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club invited guest speaker Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey to speak about awareness to distracted driving, online safety and general law enforcement knowledge. 

 Submitted photo

MONROE TWP — When the Monroe Clever Clovers 4H Club met at the Monroe Township building on Tuesday, there were seven members present, three advisors and two parents. New business: Club member Brantley participated in the Communication Contest and placed 3rd.


