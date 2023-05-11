Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H News

In April, the Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club invited guest speaker Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey to speak about awareness to distracted driving, online safety and general law enforcement knowledge.
MONROE TWP — When the Monroe Clever Clovers 4H Club met at the Monroe Township building on Tuesday, there were seven members present, three advisors and two parents. New business: Club member Brantley participated in the Communication Contest and placed 3rd.
Club President Anam Haven received many recognizable awards. Anam was recognized for the following; Citizenship Washington Focus, Achievement ward in Citizenship/Community Service, Environmental Science, Food & Nutrition, Gardening & Hort, Leadership, Mechanical Engineering/ Science, the club is very proud of Anam’s many achievements!
Old business, on Tuesday, April 26, the club invited guest speaker Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey. Sheriff Hafey answered many questions from the club. Mr. Hafey also brought awareness to distracted driving, online safety and general law enforcement knowledge. The club would like to send a BIG THANK YOU to Sheriff Hafey for his time.
The clubs next meeting starts at 7 p.m. May 23 to work on the fair booth.
Submitted by Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Correspondent Danny Darst. Much thanks Danny!
