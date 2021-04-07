ORIENT — Monroe Clever Clovers convened via the internet on March 3 at 7:04 p.m. This was the club’s first meeting where they figured out how to do pledges over the internet.
Member Anam Havan did the American Pledge, and member Avalon Havan did the 4-H Pledge. Health and Safety Officer Gabriel Watkins gave a report on pandemic safety — advice for how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club’s environmental officer, Taylyn Smith, also gave a lovely report on recycling — how to reuse, reduce and recycle everything from clothes to cereal boxes.
The club also discussed fair booth ideas, but decided to save time and have a fair booth committee meeting on March 12. The meeting was adjourned at 7:38 p.m.