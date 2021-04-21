CIRCLEVILLE — Monroe Clever Clovers convened on the internet on March 28 at 6:39 p.m. This was the club's first in-person meeting for the 2020-2021 year.
COVID-19 safety rules were enforced, with all members wearing masks and being six feet or more apart. Member Gabriel Watkins did both the American Pledge, and the 4-H Pledge. All members answered roll call by naming what they are most excited for at the fair. All members and advisers were present, with one member being stylishly late.
Officer reports and business
Health and Safety Officer Gabriel Watkins gave a report on dental health. The club’s environmental officer, Taylyn Smith, gave a report on how to use ice cream cones as fertilizer.
The club also discussed donation ideas, and member Anam Havan Made a motion to donate $20 to piolet dogs. Members Anna Watkins seconded the motion and it passed. The meeting was adjourned at 7:12 p.m.
Recreation and demonstrations
Member Avalon Havan gave a demonstration on guinea pigs. She discussed caretaking, physiology and her personal guinea Pig.
Recreation officer Anam Havan made 4-H themed charades. The club played and members Emily and Gabe tied for first.