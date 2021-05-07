ORIENT — Monroe Clever Clovers convened at the Monroe Township Building on April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
COVID-19 safety rules were enforced, with all members wearing masks and being six feet or more apart. Member Anam Havan did both the American Pledge and the 4-H Pledge.
All members answered roll call by naming their favorite month. Many members and both advisers answered October! All members and advisers were present.
Officer reports and business
Avalon Havan read last-meeting minutes making a very humorous mistake saying, “The meeting was held virtually in the township building.”
Health and Safety Officer Gabriel Watkins gave a report on milk and dairy products. The club’s environmental officer Taylyn Smith gave a report on energy, lightbulbs and how to conserve it.
The president, Emily O’Quinn, read a thank you letter that Pilot Dogs sent to the club for our donation. The club also enjoyed a cute dog picture that was in the letter. The meeting was adjourned at 7:11 p.m.
Recreation and demonstrations
Member Anam Havan gave a demonstration on his pet Madagascar hissing cockroach. He discussed care taking, physiology and his own personal colony, but was unable to bring them due to building regulations and club member fears.
Recreation officer Anam Havan brought paper and crayons to make paper airplanes. The club members played in a distance competition to see who’s went the farthest and member Anna Watkins won with an “original design”.
Written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Anam Havan.