CIRCLEVILLE — If you’re looking to experience some good ol’ farm experiences then head out to the historic home and farm of Mount Oval on Saturday.
Its annual Down on the Farm Ag Day runs from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free and there is an optional $5 fee if you choose to take a tour of the house.
Attendees will get to see displays and demonstrations that include antique Hit-Miss engines, old farm tools, canal history, farm animals, butter churning and needle craft and weaving, to name a few.
Vendors will be on hand to provide fresh fried donuts, baked goods, homemade noodles, fresh produce, canned goods and homemade ice cream made on site from a hit-miss engine.
Louise Adkins, co-chair for the event, said the crowds attracted to the farm and house keep growing, saying 300 attended in 2018.
She said the idea for the event came from the woman who donated the property to the Pickaway County Historical Society — Mary Ruth Tolbert — upon her 2012 passing. Tolbert never married or had children but had a great interest in agriculture, farming and education.
The home was built in 1830s by a William Renick, a cattle farmer and one of the first Trans-Appalachian cattle drovers who, Adkins said, took cattle across the mountains to eastern markets.
Asked what keeps bringing people back to the yearly Farm Ag Day, Adkins said it’s a combination of stepping into the past, the family-oriented nature of the day and being out in the property’s country feel and setting.
“This is a very historic house and farm and people really seem to enjoy it,” she said. “But mostly it’s about being out in the beautiful country space ... sittin’ around in the shade of the trees.”
The historical society hosts several events at the home throughout the year in addition to Farm Ag Day. Through the rest of 2019, there is scheduled an ice-cream social and square dance on Aug. 10; a Downton Abbey tea Sept. 29; Fall Festival on Oct. 26; and Christmas Party on Dec. 15.
Mount Oval is located at 3601 Emerson Road off of U.S. Route 23 south of Circleville.