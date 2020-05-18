ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union celebrated the graduates of the Class of 2020 as part of a virtual graduate celebration on Saturday, May 16.
Ryan Kinietz, of Commercial Point, Ohio, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in french and mechanical engineering from the University of Mount Union.
Emma Rose, of Laurelville, Ohio, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training from the University of Mount Union.
The Institution is committed to holding a formal commencement ceremony for these graduates at a later date when deemed safe to do so.