ALLIANCE — The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Mount Union:
Gibson Cornett, of Canal Winchester; Ryan Kinietz, of Commercial Point; Emma Rose, of Laurelville.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
