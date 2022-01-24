CIRCLEVILLE — As the fall semester ended for many college students, academic honors, including Dean's List, President's List and more, were flooded with names of those from Pickaway County and surrounding areas.
In southern Ohio, Marietta College's Kaitlyn Gough, of Canal Winchester, has been named to the fall 2021 Dean's High Honors List.
Gough is majoring in graphic design and is a graduate of Bloom-Carroll High School.
Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a Dean's High Honors List student for that semester.
In Conway, South Carolina, nearly 1,000 students were named to the President's List at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2021 semester, including Kathryn Leach, a marketing major from Mount Sterling.
Also in South Carolina, specifically in Spartanburg, Mallory Rennard, of Amanda, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic's Dean's List for grades earned during the fall 2021 academic quarter.
Dean's List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.
In Clarksville, Tennessee, Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Courtney Dalton, from Canal Winchester, as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during fall 2021.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Also from Canal Winchester, Alayna Moore was named to Westminster College's (New Wilmington, Pennsylvania) Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Moore is majoring in biology.
Moore was among 390 students named to the Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Also, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated the following students on being named to the fall 2021 Dean's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Those local students include Alexis Gibson, of Canal Winchester; Vivienne Cornett, of Ashville; and Courtney Kendall, of Mount Sterling.
SNHU also congratulated the following students on being named to the fall 2021 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Those local students include Jennifer Chambers, of Stoutsville; Cynthia Braswell, of South Bloomfield; and Joy Gill and Alyssa Wall, of Canal Winchester.
In northern Ohio, the University of Mount Union has announced that Gibson Cornett, of Canal Winchester, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
Cornett was one of 636 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Those local students include, from Canal Winchester, Jordan Nye, Addison Parker, Colton Parker and Meghan Donahue.
Nye and both Parkers were named to UA's Presidents' List while Donahue was a Dean's List honoree.
At Youngstown State University, the following local students were awarded degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's fall commencement:
• Joshua Hill, of Amanda, earned a Bachelor of Science in applied science in criminal justice.
• Nicholas Miller, of Canal Winchester, earned a Master of Science in education in educational administration.