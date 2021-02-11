CIRCLEVILLE — To complete the fall semester, many Pickaway County students made top academic honors at the universities they are attending.
Others have completed their schooling to earn degrees.
At Youngstown State University, Hannah Olger, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, has been named to Dean's List for the fall semester of 2020. Olger is majoring in criminal justice at YSU.
Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.
At Valdosta State University in Georgia, Ryan Gerig, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, has earned the Master of Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University.
Gerig was among nearly 900 students who completed their degree requirements during Fall Semester 2020.
"I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone," said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.
"I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities and much more on their journey to this special day."
At Hiram College, Jeffrey Robb, of Circleville, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's List recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Meghan Donahue, Addison Parker and Colton Parker, all of Canal Winchester, were named to the Presidents List at the University of Alabama.
At Muskingum University, Cheyenne Van Gundy, of Circleville, has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
In Atlanta, Georgia, David Claffey, of Orient, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
At the University of the Cumberlands, n recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs has announced that Luke Linton, of Laurelville, was named to the President's List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
In South Carolina, 930 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Presdient's List for the Fall 2020 semester. That's 10 percent of the student body with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester, including Kathryn Leach, a marketing major from Mount Sterling.
At the University of Dayton, Shawn M. Meyer, a freshman, made the Dean’s list for Fall 2020.
He is enrolled in the Civil Engineering Honors program and is a 2020 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek.
At the University of Findlay, the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include Daniel Fairchild, of Groveport, Kyla Snow, of Canal Winchester, Abigail Tooill and Caroline Winter, of Ashville.
Also, Ohio University — Chillicothe has released the fall 2020/2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List, compiled at the end of each semester, includes the names of all students whose GPA for the semester is at least 3.5 for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
The local students include Jared Dupler, Jed Miller and Riley Stoneburner, of Amanda; Erica Young, of Ashville; and Lindsey Clay, of Commercial Point.
From Circleville, Morgan Bircher, Darren Buskirk, Sarah Carpenter, Jen Crawford, Madelynne Deibert and Sky Graves made Dean's List.
Also from Circleville is listed Kasi Green, Kayla Hardy, Ory Harrison, Anne Hartley, Baylee Hartman, Erika Hayes and Sabriah Hill.
Jalyn Joslyn, Carly King and Nathan Marcella all were named, as well as Abby Mascari, Nick Mascari and Hayden Mink.
More Circleville locals who were named were Anthony Mirisola, Mellissa Morgan, Tammy Morris, Madison Rice, Tatym Tatman, Miles Vannatter and Alexis Wiley.
From Kingston, Emma Bailey, Lindsey Brown, Logan Monroe, Eli Preston, Katey Surratt, Ashton Ward, Lily West, Emily Willis, Nicholas Wooten and Macie Phillips were named.
From Laurelville, Beth Davis, makayla Davis, Kylie Henry, Cassade McNichols, Hope Miller, Jalyn Rose, Karly Strong, Colin Swackhammer and Sara Willard made Dean's List.
Brooklyn Stagel, of Mount Sterling was named, as well as Miranda Lindsey, of New Holland.
Wyatt Henry and Grace Poole, of Orient, were named on Dean's List as OU — Chillicothe, as well as Hannah Lemaster, of South Bloomfield.
From Stoutsville, Mason Dum and Tyler Gobel were named, and Laney Patterson, of Williamsport, was named as well.