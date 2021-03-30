ASHVILLE — Jackie Nace announces the engagement of her daughter, Julia Diane Nace, of Ashville, to Andrew Michael Spencer, of Commercial Point.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Todd and Jackie Nace, of Ashville, and is a 2017 graduate of Teays Valley High School, as well as a 2021 graduate of Ohio University. She is to receive her Bachelor's Degree in special education in May and is currently applying for a teaching position.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Michael and Julia Spencer, of Commercial Point, and is a 2016 graduate of Teays Valley High School, as well as a 2020 graduate of LeTourneau University. He is currently employed by the Department of Defense at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a biomedical research engineer.
The couple is to be married on July 10, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., in Ashville.