LANCASTER — Ohio University Lancaster will participate in the Remembrance Day National Roll Call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the newly-renovated Wilkes Art Gallery in Brasee Hall.
Students, faculty and staff along with members of the community will participate in a reading of the names of fallen soldiers. A moment of silence will be held at 2 p.m. followed by brief remarks and the playing of Taps.
“It’s an honor to read the names of the fallen and recognize the ultimate sacrifice made by our military service members,” said Andy Ellinger, marketing manager and adjunct professor of journalism for Ohio University Lancaster | Pickerington. “For me, it’s been a humbling experience participating each year and one I won’t soon forget.”
Members of the community are invited to attend this free event and may assist in the reading of names. For more information, or to assist with the event, please e-mail ellinget@ohio.edu. Those wishing to assist with the reading should include available times in the e-mail.
The Remembrance Day National Roll Call is supported locally by the OHIO Lancaster Student Veterans Organization and the Office of Veterans Services and nationally by the Veterans Knowledge Community of NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. NASPA is a 12,000-member association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of student affairs professionals. The Veterans Knowledge Community (VKC) mission is to advocate for best practices to help student veterans transition to college and succeed.
Nearly 2,500 students enroll each semester in associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs at Ohio University’s Lancaster Campus and Pickerington Center. For additional information, visit www.ohio.edu/lancaster