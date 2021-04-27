COLUMBUS — The Ohio Pharmacists Association (OPA) announced that Karlyn Dunkle Neff, R.Ph, PharmD was installed as Trustee representing District 7 at the OPA 143rd Annual Conference, April 16-18.
Neff is the lead pharmacist at Schieber Family Pharmacy in Circleville, Ohio. Schieber Family Pharmacy has been a leader by assisting the community in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have vaccinated more than 1,000 persons and continue to answer questions and provide information about the virus and the vaccine through their Facebook page, website (schieberpharmacy.com), and by phone. The pharmacists at Schieber Family Pharmacy have kept in contact with many patients by calling them to make sure they were continuing to take their medications, offering to sync their medications for fewer trips out, conducting medication therapy reviews, or simply checking in with them to make sure they were ok and hear a friendly voice during these lonely times.
In addition, they started, and will continue, curb-side service and local delivery service for shut-ins. They are extremely excited about their latest program partnering with the industry-leading company, Health Care Logistics (HLC), that is headquartered in Circleville.
They will provide a comprehensive diabetes wellness and education program to HCL employees with the goal of improving clinical outcomes and quality of life for these patients.
Neff earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy. She has completed certificate programs in Medication Therapy Management and diabetes care.
“Karlyn Neff has been a valued member of the organization, and we look forward to continuing to work with her as a Trustee.” said Ernest Boyd, OPA Executive Director.
OPA, established in 1879, represents more than 4,000 pharmacists, pharmacy educators and pharmacy students throughout the state. It is OPA’s mission to unite the profession of pharmacy and encourage interprofessional relations, while promoting public health through education, discussion and legislation.