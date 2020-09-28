Nel LaRock spoke at a Zoom AAUW meeting on Sept. 22. She is an award winning author of children's books centered on helping children solve problems.
"Nikki's Story" won an award at the Equus Film and Arts Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, in December. She has continued to write books, concerning foster children, rescue animals and hospitalized children.
Debby Stein, co-president, welcomed new members, Rhonda Ebert and Teresa Frazier. She encouraged everyone to vote in the November election. Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 6 for those not wanting to go to the polls.
Kendra Strawser reported that the RIF program is on hold pending school regulations on the pandemic. Volunteers will begin visiting second grade classes as soon as possible. She thanked South Central Electric Company for their generous contribution to the program.
Jane Poulson, Book Group Chairman, reported that the club had met on Zoom Sept. 8 to discuss the timely book, "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsberg."The Oct. 13 book will be "A Woman is No Man," by Etaf Rum. Anyone wishing to join the discussion may email Jane Poulson at poulja@aol.com for a link.
AAUW/Ohio will hold a Zoom convention on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. until noon. Information will be sent by email to receive a link. The next branch meeting will be on Zoom, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.