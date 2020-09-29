CIRCLEVILLE — On Friday, Sept. 18th N8 Family Chiropractic held a ceremonial grand opening ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the Circleville location and 125 years of chiropractic medicine.
N8 also presented a check to PICCA and a representative from the local faith community for $1,000 with funds raised through their “Give Back Program” to help feed Circleville.
There to help celebrate was owner Dr. Debbie Hamilton and Circleville staff, Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, Nathan Wilson Director of the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, and Chamber of Commerce Director Marlee Martin and board member Jessica Calder.
N8 Family Chiropractic is located at 1015 S. Court St. in Circleville.